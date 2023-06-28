Delayed Releases To Dismal Reception, South Indian Films That Missed the Mark

The South Indian film industry boasts some of the biggest stars in this country. From Prabhas to Allu Arjun, over the years these stars have mesmerised the audience through their stardom and enjoy a massive fan following. Fans eagerly wait for their releases and seem to be crazy about these actors. There have been many instances where huge cut-out posters of these stars have also been installed outside theatres. Despite being such successful actors in the industry, sometimes the films of these actors were delayed and didn’t perform well at the box office.

Here are the five actors whose film’s release date got released and later didn’t perform well at the box office-

Prabhas:

In 2012, Prabhas’ action film Rebel was released after a delay and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. According to reports, the film faced some financial issues, which resulted in its delay. The project starred Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Deeksha Seth, and Krishnam Raju in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Babu:

Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja is an action-comedy film that hit theatres in 2010. According to reports, the film’s release was delayed because of the controversy surrounding its name. Reportedly, another producer had registered the name ‘Khaleja’ for his film. After much discussion, Mahesh Babu’s film was released, and it received a mixed response from the audience.

Allu Arjun:

Allu Arjun’s Arya 2 was also delayed due to a protest against the proposed hunger strike by Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) chief K Chiranjeevi for a unified Andhra Pradesh. However, the film was released after a few days but failed to perform well at the box office.

Nagarjuna:

Nagarjuna’s Damarukam was released in theatres in 2012 after a lot of delays. According to reports, the producers faced a lot of financial problems while shooting as the film involved a lot of special effects. Upon its release, the film didn’t receive a good response from the audience or the critics.

Vijay Deverakonda:

Vijay Deverakonda’s Ye Mantram Vesave was released three years after completing the shoot. There were various reasons for its delay, from the financial crisis to delays in post-production work. Finally, when the film was released in theatres in 2018, it turned out to be a disaster at the box office.