Deleted Scene From Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades Highlights Kaveri Amma’s Backstory; Watch

Swades, which was released in 2004, is still considered one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most critically-acclaimed films. He played the iconic character of scientist Mohan Bhargava. The actor was paired alongside Gayatri Joshi, who essayed the role of Gita. Another character from the film that left a huge impact on the audience was Kaveri Amma, played by the late Kishori Ballal. She was a motherly figure to both Gita and Mohan.

Now, a deleted scene from the film is doing rounds on the internet. It sheds some light on the life story of Kaveri Amma.

One of the fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan shared the deleted scene on Twitter. The clip begins with the lead characters, Mohan and Gita discussing Kaveri Amma, the lady who has been a vital part of their upbringing. Mohan speaks fondly of the elderly woman’s motherly nature and how she takes care of everyone. Gita replies that life is indeed confusing, and sometimes big troubles, help people become stronger, physically and mentally. Mohan seems visibly confused, and Gita then narrates about Kaveri Amma’s past, where she was married off at the age of 9 while her groom was only 12. She adds that the groom died of illness after two years, and the poor lady has lived her life as a child widow since then.

Kaveriamma's backstory (deleted scene)
Movie: Swades
Release Date: 2004

Reportedly, the scene was shot, but due to problems with screen time, the makers had to remove this particular scene from the final release. However, users are delighted to have watched the scene now. One of them replied, “What a beautiful scene. I am happy to have seen it now. Would have been lovely in the film. Must have a time constraint. Thank you for bringing it here!"

What a beautiful scene. Am happy to have seen it now. Would have been lovely in the film. Must have a time constraint. Thank you for bringing it here!

This iconic film, which Ashutosh Gowariker directed, is regarded as one of the best Bollywood movies ever. The film was successful in connecting the Indian audience back to their origins through the eyes of an NRI who alienated his white-collar job in the United States to work for his country. The movie Swades was released 19 years ago but is still on many people's watchlists. Kishori Ballal primarily worked in Kannada films. In Bollywood, apart from Swades, the legendary actress was seen in Rani Mukerji's Aiyyaa in 2012 and Deepika Padukone's Lafangey Parindey in 2010.

