Jawan: Delhi HC Asks Twitter To Disclose Details of Users Sharing Content of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Twitter to disclose basic subscriber information, including e-mails, IP addresses and phone numbers, of some of its users who are allegedly sharing clips of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan.

The court had earlier directed YouTube, Twitter and Reddit to immediately block and take down the unauthorised broadcast of the film’s content and clips following a lawsuit by the film’s producer Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd.

Claiming that five accounts were posting some infringing material on Twitter, the counsel for the plaintiff said those “leaking this have access" to the company’s “system" and sought disclosure of the details of these account-users.

“The court directs defendant no 2 (Twitter) to provide information of the accounts with advance service to the counsel of the plaintiff so that the plaintiff can take appropriate action," ordered Justice C Hari Shankar.

In April, the court had restrained various rogue websites and internet service providers from copying, recording, displaying or releasing any stills, songs, audio and video clips related to Jawan without a proper licence. It had also directed YouTube, Twitter and Reddit to immediately block and take down all infringing content and clips referred by the production house.

The court’s interim order came on a plea by the production house seeking to restrain various rogue websites and ISPs and others, who are providing platforms over which content can be uploaded on the internet, from broadcasting or airing any part of Jawan, which is produced by the plaintiff and in which it claims copyright.

The plaintiff had alleged that clips and stills from the film are already available on the internet over various platforms, though no licence, to broadcast or transmit any part of the film has, till date, been granted by the plaintiff to any entity.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 7.