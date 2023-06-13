Denzil Smith Joins Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo, Shoots His Portion In Chennai

The shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo is going at a brisk pace. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is currently completing the shooting schedule in Chennai. The film which already sports an ensemble cast has now added another renowned stage actor and producer Denzil Smith to it. He is known for featuring in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, The Lunch Box, the second season of the Netflix web series Delhi Crimes, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Viceroy’s House are some of his finest works.

According to the reports, the actor has already shot for his portion in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is also said that he was there with the team for almost four days.

It was earlier reported that the team is currently shooting for a mass song for which a huge set has been erected in the film city. The song is said to be an introduction song of Vijay in Leo for which around 500 dancers have been called in. The groovy track is being choreographed by choreographer Dinesh. The music of Leo is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Speaking of Leo, Vijay will be seen in a dual role in an action-packed film as a powerful gangster. The pan-India film also has Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Menon, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Matthew Thomas in pivotal roles. The first look of Leo is set to be released on June 22 as a treat for Thalapathy’s fans on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Meanwhile, many top distributors in Kerala have been fighting hard to acquire the rights of Leo. Amid the fierce bidding, it is reported that Sree Gokulam Movies may receive the rights. As per the unclaimed reports, distributor Gokulam Gopalan has offered a hefty Minimum Guarantee (MG) for the Kerala rights of Leo which is over Rs 15 crore.

There are also speculations that Leo is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe which currently consists of the films Kaithi and Vikram. The film is set to hit the cinemas on October 10.