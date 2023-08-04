Despite Criticism, Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej's Bro Comes Out With Flying Colours At Box Office

Despite facing criticism upon its release, the latest movie “Bro" starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej has had a strong start at the box office. The film performed well over the weekend, but there have been reports of a decline in weekday revenues.

According to reliable sources, Bro has surpassed the 70 crore earning mark in India and is well on its way to entering the coveted 100 crore club globally. The movie made its theatrical debut on 28th July and is believed to be a Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vinodya Seetham.

As per trade analysts, on its fifth day of release, the movie earned a total remuneration of 2.95 crores, bringing its total earnings to 70.8 crores as of today. In addition to that, the film has made an impressive 13.27 crore from overseas markets, making its worldwide collection reach 96.50 crores.

Bro is a fantasy comedy-drama that features Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Samuthirakani. The storyline revolves around Sai Dharam Tej’s character, who is given a second chance to make amends by Pawan Kalyan, portraying God in the movie. The duo sharing the screen for the first time has been exhilarating for the viewers.

The movie boasts a terrific star cast with the powerhouse combination of Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. With a plot based on supernatural elements, this fantasy film captivates the audience with its beautifully crafted screenplay, penned down by the ingenious Trivikram Srinivas.

The production companies, People Media Factory and Zed Studios, have significantly enhanced the film’s theatrical charm with their artistic talent. The mellow melodies of music legend Thaman, along with Sujith Vasudev and Naveen Nooli’s artistic vision for cinematography and editing, bring a lovely finishing touch to the film.

The ethereal dance sequences in the movie, exploring the convergence of dreams and reality, leave the audience captivated. As the movie progresses on its incredible adventure, the spectators are left with an enduring impression.