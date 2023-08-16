Despite Jailer's Release, Three Kannada Film Continue To Enjoy Stellar Run At Theatres

The much-awaited Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has taken the cinema halls by storm. Even in Karnataka, the film is doing phenomenally well. Amid the success of Jailer, three Kannada movies are also running successfully at the theatres owing to their exceptional storyline and remarkable performance.

Supraja Rama’s Kausalya is among the three films receiving widespread acclaim from the audience. Besides this, Komal’s Namo Bhoothathma 2 is garnering huge traction from cinemagoers. Not to forget, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is also earning successfully at the box office. These three Kannada movies stand strong in the theatres.

A good movie transcends language barriers and holds its ground. A strong performance in the multiplexes is equally matched by a solid presence on OTT platforms. Likewise, three Kannada movies are currently thriving, backed by positive reviews. These films have garnered strong audience reception.

On July 28th, the film Kausalya Supraja Rama was released and right from its paid premiere show, it was met with a warm reception. Earlier, on July 21st, the movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare hit the silver screens and it too earned a favourable response from the viewers.

Following this sequence, a slew of other films were released. But, the trio of movies mentioned above has stood its ground.

The recent release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer also asserted its supremacy at the box office, crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 200 crore within merely six days of hitting the screens in India. Projections indicate that the movie’s triumph is poised to propel it into the global Rs 400 crore league. In the annals of Tamil cinema, only four films have previously achieved the remarkable feat of surpassing the Rs 400 crore mark i.e. Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Kabali, along with Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram. As of today, the film is anticipated to join this esteemed club.

Jailer was released in theatres on August 10. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role with Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.