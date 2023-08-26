Dev Kohli, Baazigar and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen Lyricist, Passes Away At 80

Indian poet and lyricist Dev Kohli passed away on August 26. He was 80. The funeral will take place today from 2 pm at his Mumbai home in Juhu. The last rites will be taking place at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West by 6 pm.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, his close friends of the industry including Anu Malik, Anand Raaj Anand, Uttam Singh, and others will be arriving to offer condolence and pay respect to him at his residence.

Dev Kohli started his career in 1969 with the film Gunda. He went on to write several films in the 1970s and 1980s, it didn’t gain much recognition. He rose to fame after writing songs like Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, Kabootar Ja Ja Ja, Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee, Maine Pyar Kiya and Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Dev born in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, and wrote around a hundred songs for Hindi films. He also penned some of the hit Hindi songs including Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Maaye Ni Maaye, Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, among several others.