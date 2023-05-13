Devoleena Reveals Her Husband 'Appreciated' The Kerala Story, Says 'He Is Muslim And...'

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared her thoughts on the film “The Kerala Story" in a tweet. She responded to a post about a woman who reportedly broke up with her boyfriend after watching the movie. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film has been a subject of discussion since its trailer was released last month. Devoleena, who tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanawaz Shaikh, last year, disclosed that she had watched the film with him and he “appreciated" it.

Taking to Twitter, Devoleena wrote, “It’s not always like that. My husband is a Muslim and came with me to watch the movie and he appreciated it. He neither took it as an offence nor he felt it was against his religion. And I feel thats how every Indian should be like.” She used the hashtag ‘The Kerala Story.’ Check out the tweet here:

Its not always like that. My husband is a muslim & came with me to watch the movie & he appreciated it. He neither took it as an offence nor he felt it was against his religion. And i feel thats how every indian should be like. #TheKeralaStory https://t.co/Qr0NSd87X1— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 13, 2023

The tweet she responded to, read, “She replied to a post which read, “My colleague’s friend Nidhi had an interfaith affair. She casually asked her boyfriend to watch Kerala Story. He not only refused but also abused her & accused her of being Islamophobic. She got scared & asked her bf why is he being so rude & how can she be Islamophobic when she is dating a Muslim. Her bf replied if she is not Islamophobic then she should convert to Islam & marry him. She agreed. But, she still wanted to see the movie. So, she went to watch the movie with my friend. Right after the movie, she called her bf & broke up. This is the impact Kerala Story is having on society. This is why they want to ban the movie. Everybody is waking up (sic)."

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles. It revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).