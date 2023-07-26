Dhananjay Reveals This Surprising Fact About Suriya's Upcoming Kanguva

Tamil industry’s prominent face, Suriya celebrated his 48th birthday on July 23. The actor is currently busy gearing up for his highly-anticipated and upcoming movie titled Kanguva. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the movie decided to unveil the first glimpse of the movie which has sent his fandom into a frenzy.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani who is also part of the movie shared a short video of Kanguva. She captioned the post, “The fearless man. The wildlife. A powerful story. Get ready to witness it all. The King is here!" The video begins with an eerie background sound and shows an overcast sky with elements of lightning and thundering and mountains in the first frame. The video then shows some dead arising and the entry of “Kanga" who is renowned and revered by all, who later engages in a fight sequence.

The video on Instagram has already garnered more than 3 million views in 3 days. Actress-friend Mouni Roy reacted to the video and wrote, “This is exceptional. I can’t wait to see you in it my beautiful." Meanwhile, Suriya fans heaped praises on the actor. An admirer wrote, “Suriya is coming to destroy the world." Another commented, “No dialogue is required. Suriya Anna’s eyes are enough to express." “Goosebumps in every frame! Time for Suriya’s era," read a comment.

The Glimpse of Kanguva has already raised the expectations of the fans and critics. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Dhananjay, who is associated with the production of the film, revealed some surprising details about the plot of the movie. He disclosed that the periodic part of the film will be of less time, while the main portion of the plot will be shot in Goa. Dhananjay confirmed that Kanguva will win hearts beyond the borders as it addresses a pan-world subject which gives it a universal quality and will enthral audiences across the globe. He steered clear of giving any further details about the storyline. But the very mention of periodic portions caused a stir on social media.

Kanguva movie is directed by Siva and stars Suriya, Disha Patani, Kovai Sarala and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Suriya and Disha will play the lead role. Devi Sir Prasad has composed music for the film.