Dhananjaya Announces Release Date Of His Third Production Tagaru Palya

Kannada film Tagaru Palya, directed by Umesh K Krupa, released its first look on August 7. The film features Nagabhushana, Rangayana Raghu, and Sharath Lohitashwa in the leading roles. The first look of the film had a different appeal and was well-received by the audience. Now, the makers have shared yet another update about Tagaru Palya. The film’s release date has been announced by actor Dhananjaya on social media. Tagaru Palya will be released on the occasion of Rajyotsava Day, which is November 1, 2023. As per reports, the Kannada language is portrayed beautifully in the film. Dialogues will be seen delivered with a local accent, portraying rural life. The film is produced by Daali Pictures, which is the home banner of Dhananjaya. This will be his third production in the film industry till now.

Tagaru Palya is set to launch Amrutha Prem, daughter of actor Nenapirali Prem, who will be seen playing the female lead in the film. The film will also mark the debut of its director Umesh K Krupa in the film industry. The production house and the makers of the film are excited to launch Amrutha Prem and have also extended their wishes for her future. Tagaru Palya did face a backlash for launching a star kid, but it was not entertained by the makers.

Tagaru Palya’s story will revolve around the essence of rural life and how the villagers cook food on the temple premises and serve it to the devotees. The director wants to showcase the traditions, culture, and authenticity of rural life, along with the rich tapestry of life in Karnataka.

Nagabhushana will also be seen playing an important role in the film and is predicted to showcase his acting capabilities in the film. Tagara Palya also has other talented personalities in the cast including Tara, Rangayana Raghu, and Sharath Lohitashwa, who will be seen in important roles.