Kannada actor Dhananjaya’s upcoming film Hoysala is all set to hit the silver screens on March 30 this year. Recently, the makers released a new romantic song titled Arre Idu Yentha Bhavane on the official page of Anand Audio. With music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the song is sung by Haricharan with lyrics by Yograj Bhatt. It features Dhananjaya and actress Amrutha Iyengar in a romantic setting.

The song has garnered over 6,48,697 views so far. Social media users have also commented on the video. One user wrote, “Yogaraj Bhat back with a bang… Wat a melody…. Wat a voice and Wat a lyrics… Ajneesh u never disappoints us”. Another user commented, “Ajneesh is a cloudy composer that he drenches with his beautiful tune. Fabulous lyrics and music”. One user also wrote, “Mixture of lyrics and music for this song is just melodies, All the best to the whole Hoysala team”.

Earlier, the song Sala Sala Hoysala from the film was released. It was voiced by Nakash Azeez. The music of the song was given by B Ajaneesh Loknath, with lyrics penned by Santosh Anand Ram.

Directed and written by Vijay Naagendra, the film stars Dhananjaya, Amrutha, and Naveen Shankar in the lead roles, along with Achyuth Kumar, Avinash BS, Anirudh Bhat, Mayuri Nataraj and Rajesh Nataraj in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under KRG Studio.

Touted to be a period drama, the film marks Dhananjaya’s 25th production in the Kannada cinema. Set in Karnataka’s Belagavi, the film will be Vijay’s debut cop-thriller. It has taken references from real-life incidents.

Dhananjaya is known for films including Badava Rascal, Head Bush, Pushpa: The Rise and Tagaru. Now, the actor is all set to star in the upcoming films Daali and Uttarakaanda. Vijay Naagendra is known for Hoysala and Geetha.

