Dhanush And Aanand L Rai To Take 'Tere Ishk Mein' On Road From November 2023; Deets Inside

Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are reuniting on another film, the Tamil actor had confirmed earlier this year. The actor took to Twitter hours after it was reported that a project was in the works with Dhanush and Aanand in the forefront of it and revealed that the project is indeed happening. He revealed that it was titled Tere Ishk Mein and belonged to the same universe as Raanjhanaa (2013). The happy news was shared on the 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa. Now fresh reports suggest that Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are all set to go on the floors with their film from November 2023.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the script has been locked and a good chunk of the film will be shot in Uttar Pradesh. The source shared, “Aanand and his team of writers (Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav) have nearly completed the writing, and they will initiate pre-production in October. They have finalized the shooting timeline and plan to film extensively in Uttar Pradesh around November. The movie is a tragic love story, and while Dhanush will portray the character of an angry young man named Shekhar, the female lead opposite him is yet to be finalized. The makers are in discussions with several actresses, but are yet to finalize the name."

In a note to fans on Twitter, Dhanush had earlier said, “10 years of Raanjhanaa, Some films change your life forever and it’s apt to say this is one such film. Indeed, it changed all our lives. My sincere thanks to each and everyone of you for making Raanjhanaa a classic. Now after a decade… a story from the world of Raanjhanaa, TERE ISHK MEIN."

“I don’t know what kind of journey awaits me. But I’m sure it’s gonna be an adventure, for us and you all. Thank you," he added. The film will be an AR Rahman musical. Tere Ishk Mein has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

Reflecting on this grand announcement, Aanand L Rai shares, “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishk Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

The upcoming untitled project will be set in the heartland of India, following the tradition of Aanand L Rai’s previous successful films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa. While Dhanush will play the male lead, there are reports that the makers are actively searching for a prominent actress who can portray the female lead.