Dhanush Celebrates 1 Year Of Thiruchitrambalam With Nithya Menen: 'A Film That Means So Much'

Dhanush and the cast of his blockbuster movie Thiruchitrambalam recently marked the first anniversary of its release. The team came together to celebrate this milestone, and Dhanush offered a sneak peek of the event through his social media handle. Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, charmed audiences with its heartwarming romantic-comedy narrative. The film revolves around a young man’s journey through challenges in both his romantic life and family dynamics.

Sharing several pictures from the mini celebrations on Instagram, Dhanush wrote, “There is so much to be thankful for. Don’t know where to start. A film and family that means so much to me , that I miss everyday. Thank you all for making this film extra special for us. 1 year of Thiru and Shobana." Along with Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Mithran Jawahar, and VJ Pappu were present for the celebration of Thiruchitrambalam’s one-year anniversary. Fans were quite excited to see the duo of Dhanush and Nithya Menon together again.

Dhanush starred in the titular role in Thiruchitrambalam alongside Nithya Menon. Reportedly, the film was a commercial success when it was released on August 18th, 2022. At the box office, it earned more than Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s upcoming film D50 will mark his second directorial venture. The project will be produced by Sun Pictures. Earlier this year, the makers confirmed that the shoot for the film had begun. The makers also published a poster showcasing Dhanush’s character, who is sporting a striking shaved head and standing on the coast of a rock beach. However, the actor’s face was obscured. The poster also features factories in the background, with red strokes reaching the skies. Dhanush shared his delight over the start of the film by posting the poster on his social media accounts and wrote, “Shoot Begins, Om Namashivaya."

Apart from D50, Dhanush has an interesting slate of films in the works. His upcoming release this year is Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and currently in post-production. The movie is an action-packed adventure set in the 1930s. Additionally, Dhanush will be teaming up with acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Anand L Rai and music composer AR Rahman on a project titled Tere Ishq Mein.