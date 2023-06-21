Dhanush Gives Raanjhanaa Fans a Perfect Gift, Confirms Reunion With Aanand L Rai on Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are reuniting on another film, the Tamil actor has confirmed. The actor took to Twitter hours after it was reported that a project is in the works with Dhanush and Aanand in the forefront of it and revealed that the project is indeed happening. He revealed that it is titled Tere Ishk Mein and belongs to the same universe as Raanjhanaa (2013). The happy news was shared on the 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa.

In a note to fans on Twitter, Dhanush said, “10 years of Raanjhanaa, Some films change your life forever and it’s apt to say this is one such film. Indeed, it changed all our lives. My sincere thanks to each and everyone of you for making Raanjhanaa a classic. Now after a decade… a story from the world of Raanjhanaa, TERE ISHK MEIN."

“I don’t know what kind of journey awaits me. But I’m sure it’s gonna be an adventure, for us and you all. Thank you," he added. The film will be an AR Rahman musical. Tere Ishk Mein has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

Reflecting on this grand announcement, Aanand L Rai shares, “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishk Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

The news was first shared by Pinkvilla earlier in the day. Sharing details about the projects, a source close to Pinkvilla said, “The script is in the works for a while now and Aanand L Rai is finally ready to take the film on floors early next year. Both the actor and director have met multiple times over the last few months and have signed the dotted lines very recently.”

The upcoming untitled project will be set in the heartland of India, following the tradition of Aanand L Rai’s previous successful films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa. While Dhanush will play the male lead, there are reports that the makers are actively searching for a prominent actress who can portray the female lead.