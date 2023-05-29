Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable In His Captain Miller Look As Lands In Mumbai, Fans in Shock

Dhanush recently announced his next project with Mari Selvaraj. They previously collaborated in their critically acclaimed film, Karnan. The new project which is yet to receive the title will be bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and Zee Studios. If reports are to be believed, it is going to be a big-budget outing. Meanwhile, the movie will be referred to as Dhanush Production 15. However, what took fans by surprise was his new bearded look for the project.

The Sir actor was papped in a car basement on Monday. Sporting long hair and a full grown beard, the actor was captured walking towards his car in his maroon hoodie and black trousers. The actor also sported black sunglasses that gave an extra edge to his brand new look. Needless to say, netizens had a hard time recognising the Tamil superstar because of his changed avatar.

Several of them raided the comment section with funny and hilarious observations. One of them wrote, “Acharya Rabindranath Tagore". Another one commented, “Dashing as always." Someone else said, “Jesus!" A fan also stated, “Dhanush Bhai looks cool in this new look!"

Announcing the big news last month, Dhanush had taken to his Twitter handle and wrote, “A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya.”

Interestingly, the yet-untitled film was announced on the second anniversary of Karnan. The 2021 action-drama movie is a story of a man belonging to a small village in Tamil Nadu where most of the people belonging to the lower caste lived. The man named Karnan fought for the rights of his people who continuously faced injustice by society. The movie was a success.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in the hit film Vaathi. Now, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming film titled Captain Miller. The movie is helmed by Arun Matheswaran and is one of the most expensive films in Dhanush’s career to date. It will mark the first-ever collaboration between the Rocky director and Dhanush. The national award-winning actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Priyanka Mohan and Niveditha Sathish for this film. However, not many details about the film have been made public.

Mari Selvaraj, on the other hand, is completing the post-production work of Maamannan. The film features Udayanidhi Stalin, Fahad Faasil, and Keerthi Suresh in the lead.