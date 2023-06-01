Dhanush Steals The Show In Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's Yennadaa Nadakkudhu Lyrical Video

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are gearing up for their upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Having a subtle resonance with their name, Mahesh Babu P’s directorial received a positive response after its teaser was released. The team has now released the second single from the film which has been sung by Dhanush. The song is titled Yennadaa Nadakkudhu in Tamil and Hathavidi in Telugu. The lyrical video opens with Naveen looking at Anushka at a restaurant.

The actor has glimpses of Naveen’s character dealing with bad luck while he struggled with his standup gigs. Dhanush’s voice in the song has brought the humour element with its catchy tunes which might make you tap your feet along with it. The video also has snippets of the filming process of the movie with the team working around the clock.

The upbeat song has been composed by Radhan, while Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the Telugu and Radhan has written the Tamil version of the track.

Sharing the song poster, Naveen wrote, “The new song from Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is here. Sung by Dhanush, sir. Thank you so much, sir. So excited for this.” The text in the poster of single read “Listen to my Sad-bad story in D’s voice.”

Listen to Hathavidi here:

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is being produced by UV Creations and the story revolves around two people, Naveen who will be seen as a stand comedian and Anushka who is a chef in the film. The film has a stellar star cast along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty including veteran stars Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Nassar and Koushik Mahata in prominent roles. The romantic comedy is scheduled to release in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The release date for the film is yet to be announced by the team.

With the film, Anushka Shetty will also be back on the big screen after her last release in 2018, Bhaagamathie.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be seen next in Arun Matheswaran’s directorial Captain Miller. He also has an untitled film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in his pipeline.