Dhanush To Get Red Card From Producers' Council? What We Know

The Tamil Film Producers’ Council continues to issue red cards to artists, who refuse to cooperate with projects they have given their words to. Lately, they have given red cards to actors Simbu and SJ Suryah, and now, Dhanush is rumoured to be getting a red card soon for failing to complete a film with a producer as promised.

Dhanush, a well-known actor in the Tamil film industry, is now facing complaints from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council for failing to show up for the shoots on time. Thenandal Studio Limited brought the matter to the attention of the National Award-winning actor.

The producers’ council intends to issue a red card to Dhanush, demanding an explanation. However, a prominent celebrity like him cannot be pressed by the council unless he expresses an interest in working on a film. According to reports, the council is considering taking action against 14 actors, including Dhanush.

It was previously stated that actors such as Simbu, Vishal, SJ Suryah, Atharva and Yogi Babu received a red card from the producers’ council. This occurred following a general body meeting convened by the council, led by N Ramasamy, where many decisions were taken. In the meeting, the council specifically focused on five actors who had received upfront payments from producers but declined to provide their availability dates.

Perhaps the most well-known example of an actor’s career suffering as a result of a red card from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council is the comic actor Vadivelu. During the filming of the sequel to Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei (2006), Vadivelu had disagreements with director Shankar, which was eventually shelved. It resulted in a ban for the actor, who was unable to act in films for years. The restriction, however, was lifted in 2021.