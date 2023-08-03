Dhanush To Play The Lead In Ilaiyaraaja’s Biopic? What We Know

Ilaiyaraaja is one of the most refined and experienced musicians of all time in Indian cinema. He has composed over 7000 songs for over 1000 feature films, during his career spanning five decades. With the trend of biopic movies occupying the big screens, a film on Ilaiyaraaja’s journey in Indian cinema has now become a hot topic in the town. According to the latest update about the film, it is believed that Tamil actor Dhanush will be portraying the role of maestro Ilaiyaraaja in the biopic.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the son of Ilaiyaraaja, has expressed his desire to cast Dhanush for the role of his father in the biopic, as per a report of The Times of India. He reportedly said that if a movie is to be made on his father’s life journey, then Dhanush is the best choice to play the lead. The movie is expected to be produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his own production house. Several directors over the years have pitched their interest to make Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic.

R Balki, who is currently in the news for his upcoming film Ghoomer, stated in an interview that it’s his dream to make Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic with Dhanush. “So, on his 40th birthday, I just want to say that if I ever make this film, it would be the biggest gift I can give Dhanush because like me, he is also one of Raja sir’s biggest fans,” he said, while promoting his upcoming film.

The idea of Dhanush portraying the role of the iconic musician has generated immense excitement among his fans and cinephiles alike. There has been no confirmation about the production of the movie yet.

Dhanush’s high-budget Tamil movie Captain Miller will release in theatres worldwide on December 15. The film is directed by Arun Matheshwaran, which also stars Priyanka Mohan and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. Currently, Dhanush is working as a director and actor in his 50th film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. The music for the movie is composed by AR Rahman.