Dhanush Turns 40: The Gray Man to Captain Miller, Must-watch Movies of the Global Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DHANUSH: Dhanush, the multitalented actor hailing from Tamil cinema, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment with his exceptional performances and versatile roles. As the recipient of a National Award, he continues to push the boundaries of his craft and explore diverse genres, captivating audiences far and wide. Dhanush’s recent projects including Vaathi/Sir, Naane Varuven, The Gray Man, and others have not only garnered immense success in regional markets but have also propelled him into the realm of global cinema.
Dhanush’s journey from regional success to global stardom showcases his immense talent, dedication, and versatility as an actor. As he ventures into new and exciting projects like Captain Miller and D50, fans eagerly await to witness the brilliance of his extraordinary acting skills.
On his 40th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his latest and upcoming movies that have his fans eagerly waiting in anticipation.
- Captain Miller
Set to grace the screens during the Diwali season, “Captain Miller" is an ambitious period film that sees Dhanush collaborating with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. The movie promises a grand cinematic experience as it explores a captivating historical narrative. Alongside Priyanka Arul Mohan and other notable actors, Dhanush is poised to deliver yet another compelling performance in this multi-lingual spectacle.
- Vaathi/Sir (2023)
In the action-drama “Vaathi/Sir," helmed by the acclaimed director Venky Atluri, Dhanush takes on the role of a young man on a mission to combat the privatization of education. Alongside the talented cast, including Samyuktha Menon and Sai Kumar, Dhanush portrays a professor who employs innovative teaching methods to drive societal change. This movie has struck a chord not only in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh but has also received accolades in various regions across the nation and in global markets. With its powerful narrative, “Vaathi/Sir" stormed into theatres on February 17.
- Naane Varuven (2022)
Written and directed by Selvaraghavan, “Naane Varuven" showcases Dhanush’s exceptional talent in a dual role. The film’s storyline revolves around two individuals who share a striking resemblance, experiencing a compelling sense of deja vu. Shot amidst the picturesque landscapes of Ooty, this film boasts stellar performances by Dhanush and Elli AvrRam, accompanied by a strong supporting cast. Released on 29th September 2022, “Naane Varuven" left audiences captivated and craving for more.
- The Gray Man (2022)
Stepping onto the global stage, Dhanush made a formidable presence in the action-packed, $200-million thriller “The Gray Man." Alongside renowned actors like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas, Dhanush portrayed the skilled assassin Avik Sa. Though his role may be brief, his intense action sequences and magnetic screen presence left a lasting impression. Released on Netflix, “The Gray Man" solidified Dhanush’s position as a rising star in Hollywood.
- D50
Announced as his second directorial venture, D50 is already generating buzz as an engaging gangster drama. Under the banner of Sun Pictures and with powerhouse actors like SJ Suryah and Vishnu Vishal, the film promises a riveting cinematic experience. As Dhanush wears multiple hats in this project, fans and critics alike eagerly await its release.