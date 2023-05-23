Dhanush's Captain Miller in Trouble Again; After Tenkasi, Film Under Fire in Madurai

Shooting of actor Dhanush-starring film ‘Captain Miller’ has been criticized by environmentalists in Madurai’s Arittapatti as it allegedly disturbs the birds in the state’s newly designated biodiversity heritage site. The production company, however, denied the assertion and insisted that they had received government approval to film there.

For ‘Captain Miller’, actor Dhanush has teamed up with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran and the movie is supposedly set in the 1930s or 1940s. This historical thriller stars Kannada actor Shivraj Kumar, along with Priyanka Mohan, Sandeep Kishan, and other notable actors in pivotal parts.

The soundtrack for this film which is made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language is composed by GV Prakash. According to the crew, the movie, which is reportedly centred on the conflict between Indians and the British, is claimed to feature a sizable set and is now filming battle sequences.

Prior to the film’s production, there was a claim that a wooden bridge crossing the Chenkulam canal in the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) conservation area in the Tenkasi district had been built illegally, harming the canal’s banks and disrupting the wildlife. It was also claimed that in addition to shooting action sequences with bomb blasts in forest-controlled regions, the crew also uses high beam lights and bonfires. Following this, the Tenkasi district collector Durai Ravichandran prohibited the shooting, claiming that they lacked the necessary authorization, which pulled a lot of debate among film critics. Later, the ‘Captain Miller’ shoot began after obtaining the necessary authorization.

Eventually, the Arittapatti Conservation Society has expressed dissatisfaction about the explosion scenes in ‘Captain Miller’ has been filmed without the required permission in Arittapatti, which is located in the Madurai district and has been designated a Biodiversity Zone.

According to Ravichandran, president of the Arittapatti birds and biodiversity protection organization, the production crew is reportedly deploying speakers and modern equipment while filming, which allegedly disturbs the local birds by making loud noises throughout the day. Since Arittapatti is a sanctuary for many exotic birds, decibel levels will affect the eggs hatch, Ravichandran added.

Speaking to reporters, forest minister Mathiventhan replied he was not aware of the shooting but pledged to check into it. Apparently, he made it clear that shooting at the conservation reserve is permitted under proper authorization.