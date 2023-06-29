Dhanush’s Captain Miller: Makers To Release First Look On This Date

Dhanush’s Captain Miller has been making headlines since the movie was announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the film. Now, the makers have surprised the viewers with a post hinting at the film’s first look, which has generated curiosity all over social media.

Sathya Jyothi Films recently shared an update about the film’s first look on their official Instagram handle and revealed that it will be out on June 30 (Friday). “The most awaited Captain Miller First Look On June 30," reads the caption. Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post one of the users commented, “Waiting", and another one said, “This gonna be a fire." “Let the game begin," wrote a third user. Many others dropped red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

As per reports, Captain Miller is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the pre-Independence era. The film is a period movie set during the 80s, directed by Arun Matheswaran. It also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in important roles. It is jointly produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The movie was originally called D47 which means Dhanush’s 47th film as a lead. The film was announced in July 2022 and went on floors in September. The major portion of the shooting took place in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. GV Prakash Kumar is in charge of the music for Captain Miller, Siddhartha Nuni is handling the cinematography and Nagooran Ramachandran is doing the editing.

Dhanush also has the upcoming action-adventure thriller film Aayirathil Oruvan 2 in his pipeline. The film is directed by K Selvaraghavanand also stars Vijay Antony and Karthi in the important roles. Next, he also has Vada Chennai-2 Anbuvin Ezhuchi, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film will also feature Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Kishore Kumar G and Radha Ravi in the supporting roles.