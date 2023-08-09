Dhanya Ramkumar-Diganth Match Steps In New Stills From Their Song In The Judgement

Kannada actress Dhanya Ramkumar and actor Diganth will be next seen in the upcoming film The Judgement. The film’s shooting is currently underway. Recently, some pictures were released from the shoot of a song from the film. The Judgement’s director Gururaj Kulkarni said in an interview that this new song is going to trend once it releases. According to reports, 75 dancers and 50 co-artists were involved in the making of this song. The stills of the song show Dhanya in a stunning shimmer silver-coloured dress. It looks like Dhanya Ramkumar is in the middle of a dance step. In other pictures, she is seen matching steps with actor Diganth, who is also an important part of the film. Diganth was seen in a red shirt with a tie and formal pants.

According to media reports, this song was shot at a real pub. It has been choreographed by the young choreographer Ram Kiran. A lot of expectations have been placed on this song. One of the songs of the film was reportedly shot in Bengaluru.

The Judgement’s cast includes Diganth, Ravichandran, Dhanya Ramkumar, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Meghana Gaonkar, Prakash Belawadi and TS Nagabharana. The film is said to be a thriller. Dhanya expressed her excitement in an interview earlier. She said, “I am blessed to have got this opportunity to work with seasoned artists like Ravi sir, Lakshmi ma’am or even Diganth, for that matter. When Gururaj sir narrated the script, I was instantly hooked. Then, when he said that the title was The Judgement, I felt that it would create curiosity among audiences.” The dialogue writer of the film is MS Ramesh, the music is given by Anoop Seelin, and the lyricist is Pramod Maravanthe.