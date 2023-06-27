Dharma Durai's Song Aandipatti Crosses 10 Crore Views on YouTube

Vijay Sethupathi starrer 2016 film Dharma Durai’s movie song Aandipatti has garnered over 10 crore views on YouTube. Vairamuthu, the writer of the song shared this news through his official Twitter handle. While informing, the lyricist felt proud of this achievement and said, “Our heads, Angel are singing."

“Directed by Seenuramasamy, Composed by Yuvanshankarraja ‘Dharmadurai’ for me. Seventh National Award, ‘Antipattik Kanavakattu’ 10 crore viewers past. Pride and pride." Varaimuthu’s tweet reads when translated into English.

In his tweet, Vairamuthu shared the YouTube link to the song. Along with it, he also wrote about the important achievements of this 2016 movie and gave due credit to the people he deemed responsible for it.

Dharma Durai was written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy that starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Rajesh, Srushti Dange and other notable actors. The music for the superhit song Aandipatti was given by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film consisted of several other songs such as Endha Pakkam, Poi Vaada, Makka Kalanguthappa and Naan Kaatrilae. Other than Makka Kalanguthappa, all the songs were written by the Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu.

The movie revolves around the story of Vijay Sethupathi’s character Dharma Durai who is a doctor and wants to redeem himself after losing his way. The film is set in the village background and showcases the obstacles which the doctor faces in his life due to his relatives.

Dharma Durai marked the first collaboration between the Tamil lyricist Viraimuthu and the music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The duo previously collaborated on the movie Idam Porul Yaeval which didn’t release due to financial reasons.

The songs played an important role in the success of the movie. Vairamuthu won the National Film Award for the song Endha Pakkam which was featured in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for Atlee’s much-anticipated Tamil and Hindi film Jawaan. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are playing the lead roles in the movie.