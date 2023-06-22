Dharmendra, 1st Wife Prakash Kaur Share Hearty Moment Together In Rare Pic from Karan Deol's Wedding

Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur came together at their grandson Karan Deol’s wedding celebrations. Karan, who is Sunny Deol’s son, married his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya over the weekend. While Karan shared a photo of Dharmendra and Prakash blessing him and his wife at the wedding, another photo from the wedding has now surfaced online showing Dharmendra and Prakash sharing a rare hearty moment.

With a drink in his hand, Dharmendra is seen in his best spirits with Prakash Kaur by his side. Both of them were photographed sharing a candid moment together. Dharmendra was seen sporting a blown suit while Prakash look gorgeous in a red ensemble. In another photo, Sunny Deol was seen giving Prakash a tight hug.

Check out the photos below:

For the unversed, Dharmendra is married twice. He was first married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children — sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Vijeeta and Ajeita. It is claimed that Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife. From his second marriage, Dharmendra had two daughters — Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Hema and Prakash have never been spotted together. Hema had also mentioned in her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, that no one from Hema’s family was allowed to go to Prakash’s house. However, Esha had once visited Prakash’s house and even met Dharmendra’s first wife.

Meanwhile, according to an ABP Live report, Sunny reached out to Esha and Ahana as an older brother and invited them to participate in the wedding festivities. It was also claimed that Esha and Ahana were to attend the wedding with their respective husbands. However, the sisters did not participate in the ceremonies. Not only Esha and Ahana but even Hema was seen giving the wedding a miss. Coincidentally, Sunny and Bobby Deol had chosen to skip Isha and Ahana’s weddings.