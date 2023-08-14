Dharmendra Says 'Togetherness a Great Blessing' as Esha Deol Poses with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Dharmendra penned a sweet note while sharing a video collage of all that went down at daughter Esha Deol’s special screening on Gadar 2. For the unversed, Hema Malini’s daughter hosted a special Gadar 2 screening on Saturday night with stepbrothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in attendance. This was the first time that Esha, Sunny and Bobby made a public appearance together. Videos of the trio posing together have already gone viral.

On Sunday night, Dharmendra took to microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a video collage featuring his children together. Along the video, he shared a note to fans, thanking them for helping Gadar 2 emerge as a blockbuster. “Friends love 💕 you all for making Gadar 2 a big success 🙏……Togetherness a great blessing," he wrote.

Dharmendra’s post came hours after he shared a video of the special night on his Instagram Stories, seemingly showing he is happy seeing his children coming together.

Friends love 💕 you all for making Gadar 2 a big success 🙏……Togetherness a great blessing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ftvGI5OWGO— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 13, 2023

For the unversed, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has shattered all box office records, by scoring the second highest opening weekend in Bollywood this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. After an impressive Rs 40 crore opening and Rs 43 crore box office revenue on Saturday, Gadar 2 reportedly collected Rs 50 crore on third day of its release.

The film’s current total now stands at Rs 133 crore. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar, which released in 2001. Despite competition from OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office.

Meanwhile, Esha also shared photos from the memorable night and showered her stepbrothers with love. Esha shared the photos with a caption filled with emojis. She used a strong-armed emoji followed by heart emojis and a nazar amulet emoji, “♥️♥️".