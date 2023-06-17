CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Dharmendra Grooves to Yamla Pagla Deewana With Karan Deol at His Sangeet; Watch Viral Video
1-MIN READ

Dharmendra Grooves to Yamla Pagla Deewana With Karan Deol at His Sangeet; Watch Viral Video

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 08:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Dharmendra dances with Karan Deol at his sangeet.

Dharmendra dances with Karan Deol at his sangeet.

Dharmendra was seen attending his grandson Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and others on Friday night.

Dharmendra had everyone hooting and cheering for him as he took the centre stage to groove with Karan Deol at his sangeet. The veteran actor made his way to his grandson’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night and had all eyes on him as he made his way to the stage. In videos going viral from the sangeet, Dharmendra and Karan are seen dancing to the title track of Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Dressed in a suit, Dharmendra was seen grooving to the track while Karan and guests at the bash cheered him. Soon, Dharmendra was joined by his son Sunny Deol, who was seen hugging him on the stage. The adorable video is getting much love from social media users. Many users dropped heart and fire emojis on posts featuring the video and sent Dharmendra and his family much love.

It was previously reported that Dharmendra was going to give the pre-wedding festivites a miss and directly attend the wedding ceremony. The veteran actor had confirmed the news with ETimes as well. Explaining why he took this decision, he told the publication, “Let the children have fun. If I am around, they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun.”

However, it seems like Dharmendra decided to make an exception for tonight. Besides Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were also seen taking the centre stage and dancing to their biggest hits at the ceremony.

Karan is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. As per a report by India Today, Karan-Drisha’s Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi will take place between June 15 and June 17, and the couple will tie the knot on June 18. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma
Tags:
  1. Dharmendra
  2. Karan Deol
  3. bollywood
first published:June 17, 2023, 08:59 IST
last updated:June 17, 2023, 08:59 IST