Dharmendra Holds Jaya Bachchan Close in Rare Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been getting positive responses from fans. The romantic drama is loved by everyone. Well, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the pivotal role. On Saturday, veteran actor Dharmendra took to his social handle and shared some rare Behind The Scene pictures. The photos in no time went viral on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dharmendra wrote, “Khoobsoorat ye lamhen….. bhi …. Yaaden ban kar rah jaayenge…..” In the photos, we can see him posing with Shabana and Jaya. In the second photo, which is a scene from the film, looks like he is remembering an old memory. Recently, he was in the news for a lip-lock sequence between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. In a particular scene, the two star-crossed lovers meet after years of separation. In the scene, everything around them comes to a standstill as Dharmendra sings the popular retro song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and seals their reunion with a passionate kiss.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Dharmendra opened up about the kissing scene. He said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it."

The 87-year-old actor adds, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot."