Dharmendra Kisses Dev Anand In Viral Photo, Recalls Standing In Line To Watch His Films

Dharmendra has been winning fans’ hearts with his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film has performed extremely well at the box office. However, his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi equally went viral. And adding more to it, Dharmendra has again shared a throwback photo of kissing but this time to late actor Dev Anand. His photo went viral once again with fans reacting to it.

Dharmendra recalled how he used to wait and stand in lines to watch his films. In the black-and-white picture, both legends are seen sharing a cheeky moment. Dev Anand’s face is seen lit up with a big smile, and right beside him Dharmendra is seen planting a friendly kiss right on his cheek. Dharmendra wrote, “Dev sahab ki film dekhne ke liye ….cinema hall ke baahir ….lambi line mein ticket ke liye ghanton intzaar karta tha main. One of the fans wrote, “ur hum apki aur is time to @iamsunnydeol sir ki movie dekhne k liye log ghanto line me khde hokr ticket le rhe hai . I love Deol family my life line Deol family my heart beat @aapkadharam sir.” Another wrote, “Awsm….what lucky times were those. Imagine you waiting for his film. Now my friends are not getting tickets for Gadar 2, I saw it on day 1.”

Take a look at the photo here:

Recently, Esha opened up about her bond with Dharmendra, where she spoke her mind on his reluctance regarding her joining the entertainment industry. During a freewheeling conversation with ETimes, Esha Deol shared, “We are quite attached and share almost everything. Our choices are quite similar. He understands me without me saying much. I get very emotional when it comes to him and am extremely possessive of him. On a lighter note, I am his professional online shopper. He loves online shopping, and I do that for him.” She further recalled why Dharmendra was against her setting footsteps into the showbiz world,

“It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually," she told the publication.