Dharmendra Breaks The Internet For His Looks At 87 After Shabana Azmi Kiss In 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 09:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Dharmendra is looking better than ever at 87.

Dharmendra, who is being praised for his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has taken the internet by storm with his youthful looks at the age of 87.

Legendary actor Dharmendra, who is currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is an icon who has entertained the Hindi film audience for several decades. Apart from his incredible acting skills, many of his fans also admire him for his good looks. And though the actor is already 87 years old, he looks younger than his real age- something that many Dharmendra fans can’t help but notice in the actor’s latest photo shoot, done by his grandson, Dharam Deol. Dharam is actor Bobby Deol’s son.

Sharing the photos, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, some photos by my grandson Dharam. I call him ‘USTAAD’. A good time paas with Ustaad." Netizens were stunned by Dharmendra’s youthful looks in the viral photos. One user wrote, “Handsome as always." Another one commented, “Handsome Forever!! You were the HE-MAN of industry and still today you are."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi took the audience by shock with their lip-lock in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, Shabana plays Dharmendra’s long-lost lover who reunites with him several years later. The kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana has become a hot top of discussion on social media.

In a recent exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Dharmendra opened up about his kissing scene with Shabana. “I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I would do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot," he told us.

