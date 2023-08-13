Dharmendra Reacts to Hema Malini's Daughter Esha Deol Posing With Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

Legendary actor Dharmendra reacted to his and Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol uniting with his and Prakash Kaur’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the first time in public. On Saturday night, Esha hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 for Sunny, Bobby and the Deol family. At the screening, Sunny held Esha close as they posed for the cameras with Bobby. Videos and photos of the trio has now gone viral.

While Hema is yet to react to Esha hosting the Gadar 2 screening and meeting her half-brothers, Dharmendra seemingly had a reaction. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video featuring the trio. Although he did not comment on the spotting, it is safe to say that he was happy about the spotting.

Esha has been extending her support to Sunny for Gadar 2 for a while now. On Friday, Esha took to her Instagram Storoes and wrote, “Today let’s hear the lion roar… & reach soaring heights. Best wishes @iamsunnydeol.” Esha also reacted to the film recording a massive opening.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to reiterate the same. He wrote, “#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss… … #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri ₹ 40.10 cr. #India biz." Esha shared the post on her Instagram Stories with the strength smiley and an evil eye smiley.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.