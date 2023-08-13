Dharmendra Reacts to Esha Deol Posing With Sunny And Bobby; Jawan New Song ‘Chaleya’ Song Out Tomorrow

Legendary actor Dharmendra reacted to his and Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol uniting with his and Prakash Kaur’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the first time in public. On Saturday night, Esha hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 for Sunny, Bobby and the Deol family. At the screening, Sunny held Esha close as they posed for the cameras with Bobby. Videos and photos of the trio has now gone viral.

Looks like our King Of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is back with a soulful romantic track in his highly anticipated film Jawan. The actor would be seen romancing Nayanthara for the same. Titled, ‘Chaleya’, the song is all set to release tomorrow! Ahead of the same, Shah Rukh recently shared a glimpse of the track. Sharing the same, he wrote, “Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur….#Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” The two actors will be seen paired together for the first time and their easy romantic camaraderie lights up the screen.

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth had yet again reminded everyone that he’s one of the biggest superstars this generation has seen. The actor headlined Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, delivering not only an impressive performance but also owning the box office. According to reports, Jailer has registered a spot in the Rs 250 crore club in just four days with its worldwide collection. According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates reveal Jailer has done Rs 33.25 crore net on Day 4 in India. This has raised Jailer’s box office collection in India to an estimate of Rs 141.1 crore. The report mentioned that the film clocked in Rs 250 crore worldwide. The official breakdown is yet to be revealed

Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated her birthday. While fans and well-wishers dropped in heartwarming wishes to make her feel special, it was her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan’s wish for her, which stood out. He took a trip down the memory lane and shared a happy photo of themselves from the promotion days of their film Love Aaj Kal 2. Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Kartik wrote, “Happy Birthday Sara :)” and tagged the actress. In the photo, both looked adorable, sharing smiles and laughter, while they candidly held hands. Sara on seeing the birthday wish, reshared on her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank You” accompanied with a smiley face emoji and tagged him.Kartik Aaryan sends wishes to sara

August 13 marks the birth anniversary of late veteran actress and icon Sridevi. To commemorate the same, Google Doodle on Sunday shared a gorgeous illustration of the beauty. The veteran Indian actress made her debut in the Indian cinema as a child actor at the age of four and was last seen in the 2017 movie Mom as she passed away in 2018.

