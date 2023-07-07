Dharmendra Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's 'Crush' On Him During Guddi: 'We Had Fun...'

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has piqued the interest of veteran actor Dharmendra recently shared his thoughts on working with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the film. Dharmendra has previously worked with Jaya in films like Guddi and the iconic Sholay. According to Jaya herself, she had a crush on Dharmendra during those days and would even hide behind the sofa when he appeared on set.

The actor told Zoom, “This is her love and respect speaking. I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay.” He also shared pleasant memories of their time shooting Sholay. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra will also be sharing the screen with Shabana Azmi, and there might be a romantic aspect to their storyline. Dharmendra and Shabana were supposed to work together in a movie long ago, but it got canceled. They did manage to act together in a film titled Mardon Wali Baat in the 1980s, directed by Brij Sadanah.

In a chat with Filmy Shilmy, Shabana had earlier said, “Karan Johar is a dedicated Hindi film fan. Definitely, the whole idea of romance between me and Dharmendra’s character, is based on little snippets on Hindi films…so you will feast on what he’s got there. I can’t reveal too much, but it is certainly there.”

Meanwhile, Hema Malini has been making headlines for her “unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra ever since the latter’s grandson, Karan Deol, tied the knot with Drisha Acharya. Karan - son of Sunny Deol - married Drisha on June 18 in the presence of their families and close friends. Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were missing from all wedding ceremonies, which led to netizens speculating about their dynamics with Dharmendra’s ‘other family’.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal on the latter’s popular chat show Rendezvous, Hema had spoken about how she was unfazed by Dharmendra’s other family and never competed with them for his time and attention.

“In love, you are only supposed to give. You cannot demand things. You love the person so much and you have got so much love from that person so how can you torture a person just for these petty things? That’s the reason I never bothered, irritated or tortured him. I want the love to continue so that is how it is still today. We love each other so much. Nothing can come in between us. I understand his problems so I adjust everything according to him," Hema told Simi.