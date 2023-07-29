Dharmendra Reacts To Kissing Shabana Azmi In ‘Rocky Aur Rani'; Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Yet To Be Certified?

Apart from the chemistry between the lead pairs Ranveer and Alia, what caught the audience by surprise was a lip-lock sequence between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. In a particular scene, the two star-crossed lovers meet after years of separation. In the scene, everything around them comes to a standstill as Dharmendra sings the popular retro song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and seals their reunion with a passionate kiss.

Just 12 days ahead of its scheduled release, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The theatrical teaser of the film, which has been attached to Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reads the disclaimer ‘main film is yet to be certified’.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and lashed out at Karan Johar for his latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film, which was released on Friday stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. In a long note, Kangana compared KJo’s movie to a daily soap and accused him of ‘perpetually regressing’ the Indian films.

Ever since its release, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film has been accused of trivialising the suffering of the victims of the Holocaust. Recently, Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon also took to Twitter to express disappointment with the film. He mentioned that even though he hasn’t watched Bawaal yet, he urges those who aren’t aware of the Holocaust to ‘educate themselves’.

Sanjay Dutt garnered rave reviews from critics and movie buffs with his amazing performance as the antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. And now there is buzz that Sanjay is returning as a villain again in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial Leo featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, Lokesh Kanagaraj surprised everyone with the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s mass avatar from his next.

