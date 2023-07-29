Dharmendra Reacts To Kissing Shabana Azmi In ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’: ‘When Karan Narrated…’ | Exclusive

After a seven-year hiatus, filmmaker Karan Johar is back in the director’s chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the key roles. The film which opened in theaters this week has been receiving positive responses from the audience as well as the critics.

Apart from the chemistry between the lead pairs Ranveer and Alia, what caught the audience by surprise was a lip-lock sequence between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. In a particular scene, the two star-crossed lovers meet after years of separation. In the scene, everything around them comes to a standstill as Dharmendra sings the popular retro song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and seals their reunion with a passionate kiss.

For the first time in an exclusive conversation with News18, Dharmendra opened up about the kissing scene. He said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it."

The 87-year-old actor adds, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot."

Talking about the film, Dharmendra says, “I always feel that I could have done better (laughs). But Karan has made a fantastic film and he is such a good director. It was my first collaboration with him and I thoroughly enjoyed it. All the actors have performed really well. Ranveer is terrific and Alia is such a natural actor. Shabana is great in the film and so is Jaya who I always refer to as my Guddi. The film has been released and I hope people go and watch the film in theaters and continue to shower their love."

After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor is collaborating again with Johnny Gaddar director Shriram Raghvan for Ekkis, a biopic on a martyred soldier which also features Agastya Nanda. “It’s a beautiful film and I am currently enjoying shooting it. I simply love the camera and always like to be in front of it. I will continue working till my health allows me."