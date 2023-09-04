CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Dharmendra Recalls 1st Reaction To Grandson Rajveer Deol's Debuting in Dono: 'Sunny Deol Told Me...'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 13:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Dharmendra sends a sweet message to grandson Rajveer Deol and team of Dono.

Dharmendra said he was thrilled when he found out that his grandson Rajveer Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son, will be debuting under Rajshri productions.

Dharmendra sent a special video message for his grandson Rajveer Deol as he makes his acting debut with Dono. Rajveer, who is Sunny Deol’s son, will be starring opposite Paloma Thakeria, Poonam Dhillon’s daughter. The film is directed by Avnish Barjatya, film producer Sooraj Barjatya’s son. The trailer launch was attended by Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon and others. Dharmendra, who couldn’t attend the launch, shared a video message in which he recalled working with Rajshri Productions in Jeevan Mrityu and sent his best wishes to not only his grandson but also the production house.

“Nazar naa lage," Dharmendra said, speaking about Rajshri Productions. He praised the production house for bringing impressive movies on the big screen. He recalled that his film Jeevan Mrityu, backed by Rajshri, and urged everyone to watch it. He then revealed that when Sunny informed him that Rajveer is making his acting debut under Rajshri, the veteran star was thrilled.

“Sunny told me one day, ‘Papa, apna Rajveer is doing a film.’ I said, ‘Acha?’ Grandfathers get happy. I asked which productions is he working for, Sunny told me Rajshri Productions. I said, ‘Oh, done, ye bahut achi film banegi,'" Dharmendra said. “I remember when I was new to the industry, there were many hopes. I send my blessings to all, I send the unit also my blessings. I pray the film works well and Rajshri Productions’ success amplifies. Love you all," he added.

Watch the video below:

Dono is set to release on October 5. The teaser was launched last month and generated curiousity. The trailer launched on September 4, Monday. The official description reads: “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas 5th October!"

Dishya Sharma
first published:September 04, 2023, 13:34 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 13:34 IST