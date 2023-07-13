Dharmendra REFUSED To Watch Baghban Due To Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan's Chemistry? She Says...

Hema Malini reacted to rumours claiming Dharmendra refused to watch Baghban. The iconic 2003 film brought back Hema and Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen. The hit jodi turned parents struggling to be together due to their children. The Ravi Chopra directed, BR Chopra backed film was a blockbuster and leave fans emotional even today. However, rumours did the rounds claiming that Dharmendra did not want to watch the film.

Rumours did the rounds claiming that Dharmendra refused to watch the film because of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s chemistry. Speaking with Lehren Retro, the veteran actress asked about the viral rumour and she couldn’t help but break into a fit of laughter. “I don’t know about that. I have no idea about it,” Hema confessed. However, she called Baghban a ‘lovely film.’

Hema Malini agreed to do Baghban because of her mother:

Hema recalled being hesitant about signing Baghban. However, she agreed to do it because of her mother. “I remember when I was hearing the story from Ravi Chopra, my mother was sitting. After he left, I said, ‘Chaar itne bade bade ladka ka role karne ko bol raha hai (He’s asking me to play the mother of four grown-ups). How can I do this.’ But my mother said, ‘No no no, you must do it!’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘No, the story is very good. You must do it.’ How she was after me. I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.’ But before that I felt… See, before that, I wasn’t doing films. After a long gap, I was working. So I thought, ‘Why should I do this?’ But she said, ‘No, you must do this. The role is very nice,’" she said.

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baghban starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini as an elderly couple in love but are separated because of their children. The film also starred Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Aman Varma and Samir Soni.