Dharmendra Shares BTS Stills With Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Latter Calls Him 'Evergreen'; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor expressed his admiration for veteran actor Dharmendra, who will be playing a supporting role in his upcoming untitled movie. This comes after Dharmendra shared a joyful picture with Shahid Kapoor as they concluded shooting for the film. In the photograph, the duo is seen sharing a hearty laugh. The caption accompanying the photo read, “Friends, it was great fun working with Shahid and the other co-stars." As soon as Dharmendra shared the post on social media, Shahid responded promptly replied, “Sir you are evergreen. It was such an honour to share the frame with you. Love you.”

Apart from this post, Dharmendra also shared another post featuring Kriti Sanon. In the photo, the actor is seen holding Sanon's hand and they both are all smiles for the camera. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Extremely happy to know the date of release. Good Luck to the whole unit of Maddock Films." Kriti responded saying, “You are the best sir.”

The makers of the untitled film recently revealed that the actors have completed filming for the project and unveiled the first-look poster featuring Shahid and Kriti sitting on a motorcycle, facing each other. The makers also wrote, “An impossible love story! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!”

The film is scheduled to be released in October 2023. Shahid and Kriti will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in this upcoming romantic science fiction film. In addition to Shahid and Kriti, the movie also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, who will be reuniting on screen after nearly three decades. The movie is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with the Raj and DK series Farzi, which also featured Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, and Vijay Sethupathi. Shahid will feature in Bloody Daddy. Dharmendra, on the other hand, will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles. The movie is expected to release on July 28, 2023.

