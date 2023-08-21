Dharmendra Shares Heartwarming Memory With Dev Anand In Latest Post

Dharmendra, a legendary figure in Bollywood, remains an enduring superstar at 87, ardently pursuing his acting career with the same fervor that defined his youth. The recent buzz surrounding his lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani had the entire town talking. Dharmendra’s name continues to draw immense audiences to theaters, reminiscent of his days as an ardent fan of a superstar.

In his youthful days, he stood in queues for hours, eagerly awaiting glimpses of his idols on the silver screen. The irony that he eventually had the privilege to work alongside one of those idols is a stroke of luck he deeply treasures. Lately, he has been delving into his treasure trove of memories, sharing snippets on Instagram. Recently, he posted a rare photograph featuring himself and Dev Anand, accompanied by a caption that recounted his deep admiration for Dev Anand during his formative years.

The photograph captures a moment of affection as Dharmendra tenderly kisses Dev Anand. His caption reads, “Friends, used to wait in line for hours outside the cinema hall to watch Dev Sahab’s film."

The response from fans was heartfelt and touching, as comments poured in with affectionate messages. One fan shared, “We patiently wait in lines for hours to catch a glimpse of Sunny Deol sir’s cinematic marvels, while others effortlessly secure their tickets. The Deol family has my utmost affection. Sir, you hold a special place in my heart." The photograph resonated deeply, invoking a flood of emotions as fans expressed their sentiments about the iconic duo of Dev Anand and Dharmendra. Another user requested, “Sir, could you kindly share a cherished anecdote involving Feroze Sahib?"

Beyond these reminiscences, Dharmendra’s recent projects have also garnered attention. His role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was warmly received, drawing audiences who wanted to see him on screen. Playing the role of Jaya Bachchan’s husband and Ranveer Singh’s Grandfather in the film, his presence added a special charm. Despite his age of 87, Dharmendra has more projects lined up, showcasing his enduring passion for acting.