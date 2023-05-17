Dharmendra Shares His Mother’s Photograph, Fans Call Him Mother's Replica

Bollywood actor Dharmendra maintains a strong connection with his fans through social media. He consistently entertains them with his amusing daily posts. Additionally, Dharmendra frequently shares nostalgic pictures on his Instagram account. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Dharmendra paid tribute to his late mother, Satwant Kaur. He shared a black and white photograph of her and accompanied it with an endearing caption. Dharmendra’s fans are enthusiastically responding to this post, liking and sharing it extensively. In a heartfelt gesture, Dharmendra shared a photo of his mother and expressed, “Friends, Happy Mother’s Day to all of you. My appearance… my nature… they are derived from my mother… I am a fortunate son.”

The post received a wide range of reactions. An account wrote, “Proudest Mumma Lots of Love and Respect to you Always Sir.” Many users noted that Dharmendra is the replica of his mother.

Dharmendra was born on 8 December 1935 in Punjab, and his father’s name was Kewal Kishan Singh Deol. Throughout his life, Dharmendra shared a strong bond with his mother. His mother, Satwant, always showered him with affection and found joy in his happiness.

In an interview, Dharmendra revealed that his first film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere earned him a mere Rs 51. Unfortunately, the film didn’t perform well, resulting in him receiving such a small fee. Interestingly, Dharmendra has acted alongside his wife Hema Malini in a total of 33 films. Dharmendra has been married twice. His first wife was Prakash Kaur, with whom he shares sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Additionally, he has two daughters named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with Hema Malini.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol recently got engaged in a private ceremony. He and his girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, exchanged rings on the anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, as per the media reports. According to reports, the wedding of Karan and Drisha is scheduled to take place from 16 to 18 June. Karan, who is set to appear in the upcoming film “Apne 2” has been in a relationship with Drisha for several years.