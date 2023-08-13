Dharmendra Shares Video of Fans Dancing in Theatres While Watching Gadar 2, Says 'Love You For...'

Dharmendra thanked fans for showering his son Sunny Deol’s new film, Gadar 2 with love. Released on August 11, the Anil Sharma directorial brought back Sunny as the beloved Tara Singh. Fans have been flocking to the theatres to watch the film. Gadar 2 recorded an impressive advance booking and shows in most parts of the country are running housefull. While videos of crowds outside theatres have gone viral, Dharmendra shared a video in which a big group of audience was seen dancing in the theatre.

In the video, the end credits were seen rolling down while fans danced to ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the film. Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Love you all for your loving response …Gadar." When a fan replied to the tweet, informing Dharmendra that the film is a blockbuster, the veteran actor blessed the fan.

“It’s already a declared blockbuster Sir, what a thrilling experience @iamsunnydeol no one can play such intense action-packed role with so much of ease," the fan wrote. Dhamendra replied, “Junde raho Sarabjeet… Rajj ke pyaar."

Dharmendra was seen at a theatre on Friday to watch Gadar 2. The veteran actor was surrounded by fans as he made his way to the theatre.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has recorded impressive box office collections. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 has collected an Rs 43 crores net in India on day 2. This collection has propelled the film to register Rs 83 crore collection in just two days. The film is likely to do similar or even more business on Sunday, day 3.

“It’s a TSUNAMI… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR, ROCK and RULE… East - West - North - South, #Gadar2 is all set for a historic run… Will comfortably cross *₹ 200 cr* in *Week 1* itself… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr. Total: ₹ 83.18 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER," he tweeted.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.