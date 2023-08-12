Dharmendra Signs Another BIG Film After RRKPK? Actor Likely To Play Shahid Kapoor Grandfather

Dharmendra grabbed everyone’s attention and won hearts when he made his comeback to the big screen recently with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After the success of Karan Johar’s directorial, the veteran actor has not bagged another big project. As reported by India Today, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

In the film, Dharmendra will play Shahid Kapoor’s grandfather. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi confirmed the same and told the entertainment portal, “I play Shahid Kapoor’s father and Dharamji plays my father. It is Laxman Utekar’s film and produced by Maddock Films, the makers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." The film will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s chemistry with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is being widely loved by all. Their lip-kiss scene has specifically become the talk of the town.

During the press conference of the movie earlier this month, Dharmendra also talked about his on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi and said, “Maine sab kuch bata diya hai. Jab captain achcha ho toh tab team khoob khelti hai. Ye insaan saath saal baad aaya hai toh ye apna ‘Jauhar’ dikha ke jayega. Maine jis din ye kahani suni, mujhe laga ye ghar ki kahani hai. Aap kisi bhi character ko pakdo. Ranveer ne jo kia hai, he is a very good actor and a very emotional person. I enjoyed every bit of my time with his unit and aur kya kahu mein, ab toh shehr mein nahi, poori duniya mein charcha hai. Bohot maza aaya. Mujhe logo ke bohot se message aa re hai ki Dharam ji aapne aisa aisa kia toh maine bola yaar ye toh mere baaye haath ka kaam hai."

Next, Dharmendra will be collaborating with director Sriram Raghavan for Ekkis, a biopic on a martyred soldier which also features Agastya Nanda.