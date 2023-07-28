Dharmendra, Sunny Deol And Rajveer Set To Come Together For A Film; Details Inside

There is an exciting piece of news for fans. Veteran actor Dharmendra will be joining his son Sunny Deol and grandson Rajveer Deol for a film. Yes, you are reading right. The three generations will be seen together on screen. Well, many details have not been shared about this exciting project but there is an expectation that it will surely be an exciting theatrical experience for the fans. However, this is not the first time Dharmendra will be working with his sons. Earlier, he was seen with Sunny and Bobby Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana. The film was loved by the audience.

As per reports, get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, action, and romance, as the Deol dynasty brings an unparalleled cinematic experience to the big screen. Coming to Sunny Deol, he will be soon seen in Gadar 2, which is releasing on August 11. The film also stars Ameesha Patel. Gadar 2 has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. It is the sequel to the hit film Gadar which has the same star cast. The trailer was released on Wednesday at a mega event.

The trailer shows that Sunny and Ameesha Patel are returning as Tara Singh and Sakeena. However, in a shocking turn of events, their son Charan Jeet (Utkarsh Sharma) lands in Pakistan and is tortured. This time, Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son. The promo promises action, drama, and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

Dharmendra, on the other hand, is seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani co starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He has returned to the silver screen after a long time. Karan Johar’s directorial has released today and fans are loving it.

Rajveer Deol is also making his acting debut with Dono veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma in the lead role. The teaser has already released. Sunny Deol also shared the teaser on his social handle and wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!”