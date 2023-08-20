Dharmendra Talks About 'Dreams Coming True' After Hema Malini Praised Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Dharmendra shared a cryptic video about ‘dreams coming true’ hours after Hema Malini watched Gadar 2 and praised Sunny Deol. The veteran actor has been celebrating the success of Gadar 2 with Sunny since its release. The actor has been sharing videos of fans watching the movie and thanking everyone for love. On Sunday morning, Dharmendra shared a short video in which he spoke about dreams turning into reality.

In the video, shared on his Instagram Stories, Dharmendra was seen dressed in a checked shirt with a black waist coat, a pair of black pants and a hat. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star addressed the camera when he shared this thoughts. “Hello doston, kuch khwaab jab pure ho jaate hai, kuch kahaniyaan jab haqiqat ban jaati hai… (Hello friends. When dreams come true, when stories become reality…" he said, releasing an incomplete video.

Although it is unclear if Dharmendra accidentally cut the video short or meant to merely share his fleeting thoughts, the video was posted after videos of Hema Malini sharing his take on Gadar 2 had gone viral. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Hema made rare statements about Sunny Deol.

“Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)," she said.

“Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It’s a nice message for India and Pakistan," she added.