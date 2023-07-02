Dharmendra Teases Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani With Unseen BTS Pic, Fans Say 'Camera Loves You’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres this July. Apart from them, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie promises to be a typical Bollywood romantic entertainer. Now, Dharmendra recently shared a fun BTS photo of himself, keeping fans on their toes.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Rocky aur Rani ki Prem kahani Friends, my love for camera,” with a bundle of heart emojis. Fans on seeing the photo, dropped in heartwarming comments. Rj Anmol wrote, “Camera Loves You Dharamji & We Love You MORE”. One of the fans wrote, “Wow!! dear uncle, looking great since always.” In the photo, Dharam Ji looked happy facing the camera. He donned a blue kurta, teamed with a white chunni.

Have a look at the photo:

Rocky aur Rani ki Prem kahani Friends, my love for camera. pic.twitter.com/mpqotclXTF— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 2, 2023

Earlier too, Dharmendra shared an adorable picture with co-star Alia on his social media handles, leaving us guessing what the duo was looking at. In the candid picture he posted with Alia Bhatt, they were seen looking at a tablet and laughing their hearts out. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past. Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani." He suggested that they were looking at throwback pictures of Dharmendra.

Recently, the makers released the first song from the film. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. The song has instantly gone viral, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town.

Apart from the leads, the film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.