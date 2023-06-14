Dharmendra To Give Grandson Karan Deol's Pre-Wedding Functions A Miss

The celebrations are in full swing in the Deol house! Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on June 18 in an intimate ceremony. The two reportedly got engaged on the wedding anniversary of grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Now, in the latest development, veteran actor Dharmendra said that he has decided to give his grandson’s pre-wedding functions a miss and will only be attending the wedding ceremony. Explaining why he took this decision, he told ETimes, “Let the children have fun. If I am around, they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun.”

Dharmendra gave his blessings to the couple and also revealed how Karan Deol had informed the family members about his decision to marry Drisha. The veteran actor revealed that Karan first told his mother Pooja Deol about it, who then told Sunny before the news finally came to him.

Talking about the wedding, Dharmendra had previously said, “I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family.”

While the videos of Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol having fun at Karan’s pre-wedding festivities are already making rounds, a new video of groom’s dad Sunny Deol dancing on “Morni Banke" has taken social media by storm. Dressed in black shirt and blue denim, Sunny looks happy on the occasion of his son’s wedding.

As per a report by India Today, Karan-Drisha’s Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi will take place between June 15 and June 17, and the couple will tie the knot on June 18. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend.

While Karan Deol made his acting debut with 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and has also worked with uncle Abhay Deol in 2021 film Velle. Karan’s soon-to-be wife Drisha Acharya is a fashion designer and great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.