Dharmendra’s First Wife Prakash Kaur On His Relationship With Hema Malini: ‘I Don’t Approve Of Them’

Veteran actor Dharmendra has always liked to keep his family life personal. But his recent Instagram post for his second wife Hema Malini and daughters Esha, and Ahana has once again put him in the spotlight. We all know that Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini even though he was already married to Prakash Kaur and was the father of four children.

When Hema and Dharmendra got married many things were said about and the veteran actor was also termed as a womanizer. However, in an interview with India Today, Prakash Kaur defended her husband and said, “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time.”

She further added, “He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them. I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. For, as a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother, I do not approve of them.”

“He is the first and last man in my life. He is the father of my children. I love and respect him a lot. What has happened has happened. I don’t know whether I should blame him or destiny for it. But one thing is for certain however; far he may be from me, and whatever might happen. If I need him I know he’ll be there. I have not lost my trust in him. After all, he is the father of my children,” she added.

To note, Hema and Dharmendra first met in 1970 when they were shooting for their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Fans loved their pairing. But when they decided to get married, even Hema’s parents were not in favour. However, life had some other planning and after so many difficulties they got married and welcomed two daughters.