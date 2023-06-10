Dharmendra’s Grandson Karan Deol Set To Marry Drisha Acharya On June 18: Reports

A fairytale union awaits as Karan Deol, the grandson of the iconic Dharmendra, is set to embark on a journey of eternal bliss with Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of filmmaking maestro Bimal Roy. The stage is set for a mesmerising celebration as this power couple will reportedly exchange vows on June 18, surrounded by family and friends. The wedding festivities begin today, June 10, at Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence.

A source close to India Today revealed, “Karan and Drisha’s wedding ceremony will take place on 18th June and will be a close-knit family affair. That’s how the couple want it to be. It will be a week-long celebration for both families. Sunny, who is busy with work currently, is super excited and is making sure everything is perfect for the couple."

Anticipation fills the air as the pre-wedding festivities of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are about to start. From sangeet to mehendi and haldi, these cherished ceremonies will reportedly take place from June 15 to 17, as per the reports. Finally, on June 18, the couple will exchange vows in the enchanting saath pheras. But the celebration doesn’t end there, as the Deol family plans to host a grand reception, where industry luminaries and cherished friends will come together to make a toast for the newlyweds.

Karan Deol got engaged to Drisha Acharya in February on grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary. Reportedly, the couple has been together for six years and are childhood friends.

Karan Deol’s entry into the film industry began as an associate director. He took his leap into acting with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, where he shared the screen with notable talents like Sahher Bambba, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Aakash Ahuja, and others. Karan’s upcoming ventures, including the highly anticipated film Apne 2 and the upcoming project Dekho Zara, promise to further establish his presence in the industry.

On the other hand, Drisha Acharya, hailing from a film industry background, has chosen to maintain a low profile away from the spotlight. While reports suggest her involvement in the travel sector, not much information is available about her professional endeavours.