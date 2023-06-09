Dharmendra's Mumbai Home Is Ready To Host Grandson Karan Deol's Wedding

Karan Deol, the grandson of Dharmendra, is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. The wedding festivities are scheduled to take place from June 16 and preparations are in full swing. Karan’s parents, Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol have been actively involved in making this occasion a truly unforgettable one. A sneak peek into Dharmendra’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, reveals tasteful decorations with lights and flowers, setting the stage for the upcoming celebrations. However, this is just the beginning, as more elaborate decorations are expected in the days ahead.

As per a recent update by ETimes, the reception ceremony of Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol is scheduled to take place on June 18 at the Taj Land's End Hotel in Mumbai. The portal also mentioned that invitations have been extended to a wide range of personalities from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, making it a star-studded affair.

Earlier, a source close to the portal said, “Deols khandaan mein shaadi hai, toh saara Bollywood aapko reception pe dikhega (This is a wedding in the Deols family, so you can expect all of Bollywood to attend). You cannot quantify the magnitude of this wedding. Deols will do it with utmost grace and dignity, and it is Deols, after all. ‘Taj Land’s End’ occasion will be humungous."

According to the reports, Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol have been together for approximately six years. Earlier this year, reports suggest that Karan and his longtime partner, Drisha, had a private engagement ceremony. The special occasion took place on the wedding anniversary of Karan’s grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, with the entire family in attendance, adding to the joyous celebration.

Karan Deol initially began his journey in the film industry as an associate director for the movie Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. He made his acting debut in the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, where he starred alongside Sahher Bambba, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Aakash Ahuja, and others. Karan’s upcoming projects include the highly anticipated film Apne 2, and he also has Dekho Zara in the pipeline.