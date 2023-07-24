Dhindhora Baje Re: Ranveer-Alia Dance Their Heart Out At Durga Puja Celebration; Angry Jaya Bachchan Storms Out

An extravagant Durga Puja Pandal, with the much-needed grandeur and a foot-tapping number with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dancing their heart out in their festive spirit, is what Dhindhora Baje Re is all about. The 4th song from the highly anticipated family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani just dropped in and has instantly become viral.

The song gives a glimpse of both Rocky and Rani’s world at a Durga Puja Pandal as their respective families meet for the festival. Both Ranveer and Alia twin is red ethnic attires and dance with much-needed enthusiasm. While they dance, Jaya Bachchan who plays Ranveer’s on-screen grandmother looks uncomfortable at the pandal, who then storms out from the celebration. The music video has surely created the right buzz and has kept the fans on their toes. Dhindhora Baje Re has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023. Earlier this month, the makers dropped the film’s trailer and one can say, the film promises to be a quintessential romantic entertainer.

The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world, who fall in love, but there’s no surety if they’d actually have a happy ending. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.