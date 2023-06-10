Dhoom 3 To Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Films Deepika Padukone Rejected

Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood today. She has been ruling the silver screen ever since her debut as the lead actress in Om Shanti Om in 2007, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has earned a massive fan-following with her script choices and excellent performances. But did you know that the actress also refused many roles in movies that later became box-office hits? Here are a few films the Piku actress declined-

Dhoom 3

One of Bollywood’s biggest franchises is Dhoom. The third part starred Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. But, before the Phone Bhoot actress was roped in for the role of Aaliya, it was offered to Deepika Padukone. But, due to prior commitments, she could not allot any dates for the film and hence, declined the offer.

Sultan

Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, became a huge financial success. Salman as the wrestler Sultan and Anushka as Aarfa both wowed the audience with their performances. However, not many are aware that Deepika Padukone was the original choice for the female lead. She reportedly declined the offer, and Anushka was offered the part.

Roy

Fans adored Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s hot chemistry in the films Tamasha and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. However, the beauty declined the role in the film Roy opposite the Barfi star for an unspecified reason. Jacqueline Fernandez was then given the part.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Deepika Padukone was initially offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, but the actress was unable to accept due to work commitments. Later, Alia Bhatt was roped in for the role and the movie was successful at the box office.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan was quite a success at the box office and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles. But very few know that the role of Anushka’s Akira character was first offered to Deepika Padukone.

Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar marked Nargis Fakhri’s Bollywood debut and her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor became the buzz of the town. But, the director had Deepika Padukone in mind.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Deepika Padukone had offered Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opposite Salman Khan, but due to her hectic schedule, she could not sign the movie. She was offered the role of Maithili, which was later offered to Sonam Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone will be featured in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan next. She also has Hrithik Roshan-fronted Fighter in the pipeline.